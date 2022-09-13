Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





The Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa is an Institution of Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya which is an Agency of Aga Khan Development Network. The Hospital is part of an integrated health system that includes Hospitals and outreach health centers across East Africa. AKHS is one of the most comprehensive private not-for-profit health care systems in the developing world.

The hospital seeks to recruit the ideal candidate for the following position: –

Accounts Assistant – 1 Position

Reporting to the Debtors Manager, the incumbent will ensure timely debt collections and will be responsible for effective allocation of payments and reconciliations of client accounts

Job Summary

Collecting debts from corporate clients as per allocated portfolio

Allocating receipts from corporate and individual clients.

Preparing and sending corporate client statements every month as per the allocated portfolio and in line with the debt collections policy and KPIs

Reconciling corporate debtors accounts as per allocated portfolio.

Banking electronic Mpesa payments and reconciling Mpesa accounts.

Writing and posting credit notes for all cancelled outpatient invoices and filing the credit notes. • Preparing, posting, and allocating private doctors’ payments.

Filing acknowledged invoice delivery notes.

Participating in the hospital stock takes as assigned from time to time.

Any other duties assigned from time to time.

Required qualifications, attributes, and experience

A minimum of a Diploma in Business Administration

CPA(K)

A minimum of 3 years and above of progressive work related to the position

Proficiency in information technology and knowledge of the hospital management information system – CARE 2000.

Proficiency in office excel and word computer applications.

Exceptional customer service and organizational skills.

How to Apply

Candidates are invited to send their Resume and Covering Letter ONLY to recruitment.msa@akhskenya.org

Please indicate the position you are interested in on the subject line. Deadline of submitting applications is on 20th September 2022

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“The Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa is an equal opportunity Employer”

“AKHS is concerned about the climate and environmental crises we face and is doing everything possible to reduce our own impact, encouraging others to do the same, and advancing understanding in this field. AKHS has set itself the task of getting as clos e to net-zero carbon operations as possible by 2030. We expect all staff to contribute to achieving these aims in the context of their roles.