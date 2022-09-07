Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Accounts Assistant
An established Company is hiring for the above position.
Qualifications, Experience and Competencies required:
- At-least CPA Part 2.
- Degree in Accounting/Finance/Auditing
- Proficiency in accounting softwares.
- At-least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.
- Great interpersonal skills.
- Ability to adapt in a challenging environment easily.
- Willingness to learn.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accounts-assistant-198
Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Accounts Assistant -Current or Last Gross pay XXXXX)
recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.
