Position: Accounts Assistant

An established Company is hiring for the above position.

Qualifications, Experience and Competencies required:

  • At-least CPA Part 2.
  • Degree in Accounting/Finance/Auditing
  • Proficiency in accounting softwares.
  • At-least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.
  • Great interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to adapt in a challenging environment easily.
  • Willingness to learn.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accounts-assistant-198

Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Accounts Assistant -Current or Last Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.

