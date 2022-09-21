Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SHOFCO Overview

SHOFCO is a grassroots organization that unlocks the potential of urban slum dwellers to lead hopeful and fulfilling lives. SHOFCO disrupts survival mode by providing critical services including health care, clean water, education, and economic empowerment; and links these efforts to a community-led advocacy platform. Over the next 5-10 years, SHOFCO aims to become a national platform for urban slum transformation across Kenya, demonstrating a scalable and replicable model that can be used around the world.

Job Summary

The Finance Director is a full-time position for an upcoming award from Mastercard Foundation. The Finance Director will oversee financial operations and tasks, including management of grants and sub-grants, in addition to accounting, reporting, and compliance to all donor rules, and regulations, and will supervise the accounting team to coordinate reporting activities.

The Finance Director will be based in our Kibera office and be responsible to the Chief Finance Officer with a dotted line to the Project Director. The finance manager will be responsible for training and mentoring staff on financial policies and procedures, donor regulations, financial systems, and works closely with program staff to ensure compliance with all donor regulations and effective and proactive financial management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Directly oversee all financial and accounting activities related to the project.

Develop, implement, and maintain sound financial management policies, systems, structures, and procedures for project across all implementation sites and ensuring alignment with donor rules and regulations.

Provides overall management of financial management, grants management, reporting and compliance for the assigned project.

Oversees sound and effective systems for project administration and operations, including grants, subcontracts, reporting, and compliance.

Support the project director to maintain effective working relationships with donors and key government officials related to finance and operations.

Support the annual work plan process and other strategic planning processes.

Coordinate budgeting processes for program activities and conduct continual analysis and planning of operating, staff, and external project expenditures.

Supervises financial operations and monitoring of obligations, budgets, and expenditures.

Prepares budgets for annual work plans and financial reports to donors.

Develops internal control measures to ensure accurate and timely management and financial reporting for the project.

Support and facilitate internal and external financial audits.

Provide financial management and analysis for all aspects of the project and programs, ensuring all costs incurred are accounted for and in compliance with local laws, donor regulations and SHOFCO policies and procedures.

Training and capacity building project staff on donor rules and compliance requirements.

Manage cash flow forecasts and monitor liquidity, including decisions on foreign currency transactions.

Follow up and implement on a timely basis internal, government and/or donor audit recommendations.

Serve in the procurement and tender committees and other committees as assigned.

Maintain updated information regarding grants and contracts, reporting requirements and any financial restrictions.

Assist in program development and proposal preparation as needed by preparing and reviewing budget and budget notes for programs as required.

Responsible for preparation and circulation of management reports, budgetary control reports, and grants reports.

Supervise and oversee finance staff and other consultants assigned to areas of responsibility.

Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s or higher in accounting, finance, business management or a related field is required.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA), ACCA, or equivalent

At least 5 years’ senior-level experience managing finance, administration, grants management, and operations activities for complex and large-scale donor funded programs.

In-depth knowledge of donor’s financial management rules and regulations, and reporting requirements

Demonstrated experience with supervision and oversight of sub grants and subcontracts

Demonstrated experience in management, supervision, and coordination of a team of finance staff and collaboration with other professionals

Advanced skills in budgeting and financial reporting for donor funded projects.

Superior attention to detail: organizational skills, planning skills, problem solving skills, analytical skills, and critical thinking.

Experience with ERP (e.g. SAP, Microsoft Dynamics 365)

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to jobsmathare@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. The Subject should clearly indicate the position being applied for. Applications without this information will not be considered. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.