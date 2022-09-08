Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



INTERNAL AUDITOR — INFORMATION SYSTEM MANGEMENT — (KET 6) (1 POSITION) KETRAC0/5/1C/40/1526/01, I –B ON PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE.

Reporting to the Senior Internal Audit, Information Systems, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing independent and objective assurance for efficient business operations by conducting audits of the Information Systems and technical environments of the Company.

Key Responsibilities:

Conducting the review of the Organization’s local and wide area network and its configurations to ensure that it is secure from unauthorized access;

Reviewing the adequacy of the network tools that have been deployed to ascertain their effectiveness to prevent unauthorized access to the Organization;

Analysing the SAP licenses acquired and their utilization to ensure there is value for money being achieved;

Reviewing all the ICT Systems deployed in the Company to ensure they are being fully utilized for their designated purpose;

Reviewing the users, roles and profiles defined in SAP to ensure whether segregation of duties is in place;

Reviewing the database configurations in SAP to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of data has been maintained;

Reviewing change management procedures in the systems deployed to ascertain whether all changes have been documented, approved and tested before deployment;

Analysing the security configurations that have been defined in SAP to ensure the availability of data stored and transmitted is secured;

Reviewing contingency and disaster recovery measures deployed by the T & I department to ensure the continuous availability of the Organization’s applications;

Reviewing Active Directory to ensure it is adequately configured to safeguard access to computer resources in the domain and network;

Reviewing the ICT Service Level Agreements entered into with various service providers are adequate to ensure compliance and proper service delivery;

Reviewing problem and incident management practices within the T & I department to determine whether incidents, problems or errors are recorded, analyzed and resolved in a timely manner;

Conducting general ICT reviews, audits of computer systems and technical environments;

Analysing data for the adequacy and effectiveness of system integrity, accuracy, security and control;

Performing audits of information systems controls including data integrity, backup and disaster recovery, data centre procedures, data communication and access controls, database administration and end user control;

Conducting applications systems audit i.e. SAP and other business systems to determine the completeness and accuracy of transactions that have already been processed and the internal controls therein;

Conducting audits of the KETRACO’s information systems policies, procedures and processes and review compliance with the ICT strategy;

Conducting continuous, monthly, quarterly and half yearly information systems audits as per the Annual Audit Plan;

Preparing detailed audit working papers and programmes for review by the Senior Internal Auditor, Information Systems;

working papers and programmes for review by the Senior Internal Auditor, Information Systems; Conduct data extractions, analysis, and security reviews utilizing various computer assisted audit tools (CAAT).

Qualifications & Skills required:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ICT/IT/IS/BBIT or related field from a recognised institution;

Holder of Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or CISM designation;

Other professional qualification either in CPA, CIA, ACCA or its equivalent. IT certifications (such as CCNA, CCNP etc.) will be an added advantage;

Meets and fulfils the requirements of the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.

A minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience.

Working conditions — Office and Field setting

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline 28-Sep-2022 07:30 pm

Download