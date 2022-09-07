Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounting Internship
Qualifications
- Possess a CPA II OR Diploma from a recognized Institution; CPA II OR Diploma in Accounting
- Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age
- Provide a Certificate of good conduct
- Should possess interpersonal and communication skills
- Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter
- A person of integrity
- Should possess strong analytical skills
- Must be computer literate
In addition the applicants must:-
- Have graduated and in possession of the above mentioned
- Should not have undertaken any other Internship or exposed to work place experience related to their area of study since graduating.
Personal Attributes
How to Apply
Interested candidates should apply through the KEMRI Website www.kemri.org/careers(e- recruitment portal) on or before 19″ September, 2022 by 5.00 p.m.
Please Note:
The Internship engagement is strictly for twelve months and the Institute WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program.
A monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000/= and Kes. 15,000 for Bachelors and diploma holders respectively will be given without any other benefits.
Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.
- INCOMPLETE applications will not be considered
- Only short listed candidates will be contacted
- It is a criminal Offence to provide false information and documents in the application;
KEMRI is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.
