POSITION: Senior Accountant

REPORTING TO: Financial controller

LOCATION: Nairobi

Our client who is an Oil Marketing Company licensed to undertake the businesses of Importation, Wholesale & Exportation of Petroleum Products is looking to fill the position of Senior Accountant.

JOB PURPOSE

The Senior Accountant is responsible for Stakeholder Management at the following levels:

Internal:

Front Office

Middle Office

Operations

External:

Banks

Finance Facilities

Auditors

The Senior Accountant will be expected to work at the MF HQ in Dubai hence domestic and international business travel may be required.

Responsibilities

Functional:

Assist in maintaining accounts payables and receivables.

Prepare journal entries, keep the balance sheets up to date and assist with monthly account closings.

Perform the bank reconciliations and prepare necessary material for audit purposes.

Ensure that accounting transactions are booked accurately in accordance with Professional Codes of Practice, Accounting Standards and Service Level Agreements.

Receive and verify the accuracy of invoices and book them in accounting systems.

Prepare and record inter-company debit and credit notes.

Reconcile the inter-company accounts.

Ensure the Implementation of Accounting policies and procedures.

Prepare Accounts payable Reports.

Coordinate with various control functions in evaluating financial data and systems. Maintain a feedback loop for system improvements and enhancements.

Adhere to a strict reporting deadline, perform monthly close process, including but not limited to recording transactional, payroll and overhead data in the accounting system and perform reconciliations, as necessary.

Develop a deeper understanding of financial results for the quarter and provide commentaries and analysis.

Preparation and presentation of entity financial results, including board packs. Develop confidence to conduct board meetings and answer senior stake holders.

Work closely with auditors and tax consultants to prepare, verify and submit Statutory, Tax and Financials returns. Support external annual audits under Swiss GAAP and IFRS (have included this as Switzerland will be our head trading office).

Beyond the day-to-day control of the accounting function and systems, this role encompasses the following responsibilities:

Budgeting and planning, including cost control.

Debtors and receivables control, Position analysis.

Able to maintain a strong internal control environment, identify control weakness and put remediation steps.

Proactively gain an understanding of new accounting standards and their potential impact.

Respond to ad hoc requests and assist in special projects for the Head of Finance such Transition and adoption of Full IFRS, Fair value measurement, Swiss Tax changes, etc.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, or a similar field of study.

Master’s Degree.

Certified/ Charted Accountant.

Experience:

Minimum 8-10 years of experience.

Experience in an Oil Commodity Trading company is preferred.

Accounting Standards (IFRS, GAAP).

Behavioral Traits:

Attention and Enjoyment to/in detail.

Quick adaptation to new concepts.

Clear, precise, and concise business communication (written & oral).

Leadership experience in change management.

Innovative problem-solving abilities.

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel.

How to Apply

To apply, submit your application on our ATS at ats.flexi-personnel.com by 2nd OCT 2022 under the SENIOR ACCOUNTANT job posting.