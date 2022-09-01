Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client is in the export Industry sector seeking a Management Accountant responsible for the accounting functions.
Position: Management Accountant.
Salary Range: 55K -65K.
Location: Nairobi.
Responsibilities.
Our client is in the Manufacturing Sector seeking a Management Accountant responsible for the accounting and administrative functions.
Summary of Duties and Responsibilities.
- Ensuring that the general functions of the accounts department are run smoothly.
- Preparation and collection of accurate data for Budget preparation.
- Overseeing the preparation of the monthly management reports.
- Reconciliation of Ledger accounts (manage the general Ledger) by ensuring accurate and complete entries are passed by other departmental staff.
- Thorough knowledge of product costing to achieve accurate and reliable cost.
- Managing and supervising other departmental staff by ensuring that assigned responsibilities and tasks are acted upon.
- Reviewing and ensuring Full end-of-month procedures are affected.
- Assisting in the timely preparation of the end-of-year audit.
- Ensure that all fixed assets are safeguarded through asset tagging by the responsible staff in the department.
- Ensure that the internal controls and procedures in place are affected. Help in identifying problems requiring managerial action. Escalate where controls are not being followed.
- Other duties as assigned.
Key Qualifications
- Degree in Finance/Accounting
- CPA(K)
- At least five (5) years’ work experience.
- IT skills and prior use and knowledge of SAGE would be of advantage
- Excellent budgeting and product costing skills
- Cost accounting knowledge
- Ability to work as a team player
- Good analytical & numerical ability and attention to details.
- Good oral and communication skills
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- Strong Administrative skills highly desirable.
- Excellent Reporting and presentation skills;
- Should be highly motivated with a Positive attitude.
How to Apply
If you are qualified, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject Management Accountant to jobs@employd.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>