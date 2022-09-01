Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Management Accountant.

Salary Range: 55K -65K.

Location: Nairobi.

Position: Management Accountant.

Salary Range: 55K -65K.

Location: Nairobi.

Responsibilities.

Our client is in the Manufacturing Sector seeking a Management Accountant responsible for the accounting and administrative functions.

Summary of Duties and Responsibilities.

Ensuring that the general functions of the accounts department are run smoothly.

Preparation and collection of accurate data for Budget preparation.

Overseeing the preparation of the monthly management reports.

Reconciliation of Ledger accounts (manage the general Ledger) by ensuring accurate and complete entries are passed by other departmental staff.

Thorough knowledge of product costing to achieve accurate and reliable cost.

Managing and supervising other departmental staff by ensuring that assigned responsibilities and tasks are acted upon.

Reviewing and ensuring Full end-of-month procedures are affected.

Assisting in the timely preparation of the end-of-year audit.

Ensure that all fixed assets are safeguarded through asset tagging by the responsible staff in the department.

Ensure that the internal controls and procedures in place are affected. Help in identifying problems requiring managerial action. Escalate where controls are not being followed.

Other duties as assigned.

Key Qualifications

Degree in Finance/Accounting

CPA(K)

At least five (5) years’ work experience.

IT skills and prior use and knowledge of SAGE would be of advantage

Excellent budgeting and product costing skills

Cost accounting knowledge

Ability to work as a team player

Good analytical & numerical ability and attention to details.

Good oral and communication skills

Ability to meet deadlines.

Strong Administrative skills highly desirable.

Excellent Reporting and presentation skills;

Should be highly motivated with a Positive attitude.

How to Apply

If you are qualified, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject Management Accountant to jobs@employd.co.ke