Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client is in the export Industry sector seeking a Management Accountant responsible for the accounting functions. 

Position: Management Accountant. 

Salary Range: 55K -65K. 

Location: Nairobi. 

Responsibilities. 

Our client is in the Manufacturing Sector seeking a Management Accountant responsible for the accounting and administrative functions. 

Summary of Duties and Responsibilities. 

  • Ensuring that the general functions of the accounts department are run smoothly.
  • Preparation and collection of accurate data for Budget preparation.
  • Overseeing the preparation of the monthly management reports.
  • Reconciliation of Ledger accounts (manage the general Ledger) by ensuring accurate and complete entries are passed by other departmental staff.
  • Thorough knowledge of product costing to achieve accurate and reliable cost.
  • Managing and supervising other departmental staff by ensuring that assigned responsibilities and tasks are acted upon.
  • Reviewing and ensuring Full end-of-month procedures are affected.
  • Assisting in the timely preparation of the end-of-year audit.
  • Ensure that all fixed assets are safeguarded through asset tagging by the responsible staff in the department.
  • Ensure that the internal controls and procedures in place are affected. Help in identifying problems requiring managerial action. Escalate where controls are not being followed.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Key Qualifications 

  • Degree in Finance/Accounting
  • CPA(K)
  • At least five (5) years’ work experience.
  • IT skills and prior use and knowledge of SAGE would be of advantage
  • Excellent budgeting and product costing skills
  • Cost accounting knowledge
  • Ability to work as a team player
  • Good analytical & numerical ability and attention to details.
  • Good oral and communication skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines.
  • Strong Administrative skills highly desirable.
  • Excellent Reporting and presentation skills;
  • Should be highly motivated with a Positive attitude.

How to Apply

If you are qualified, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject Management Accountant to jobs@employd.co.ke

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply