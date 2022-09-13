Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Role: Accountant – Automotive Spares Parts

Report: Finance Manager

Industry: Automotive Spare Parts

Location: Nairobi.

Net alary: 25,000 -30,000.

Job purpose: Our client is a leading distributor of spare parts in Nairobi. They seek to hire an Accountant to Assist in day-to-day finance operations and will be primarily responsible for computing, recording, collecting, analyzing and verifying numerical data for use in maintaining accounting records of the financial operations.

Roles & Responsibilities

  • Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures
  • Undertake cash and bank reconciliations
  • Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.
  • Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets
  • Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.
  • Handling all KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.
  • Responsible for preparing timely monthly management accounts
  • Responsible for preparing end of year financials
  • Management of Cashbook & Petty cash reconciliations
  • Manage all Payables and Receivable
  • Update and post transactions on ERP System
  • Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems

Minimum Qualifications

  • Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce – Accounting or Finance
  • minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant in any industry.
  • Should have Proficiency in accounting system and QuickBooks.
  • Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity
  • Should also be dynamic and a team player
  • Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls
  • Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment
  • Team leader with excellent organizational skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke  latest by Thursday 15th September 2022

Indicate email subject as Accountant – Automotive Spares Parts

