Job Role: Accountant – Automotive Spares Parts
Report: Finance Manager
Industry: Automotive Spare Parts
Location: Nairobi.
Net alary: 25,000 -30,000.
Job purpose: Our client is a leading distributor of spare parts in Nairobi. They seek to hire an Accountant to Assist in day-to-day finance operations and will be primarily responsible for computing, recording, collecting, analyzing and verifying numerical data for use in maintaining accounting records of the financial operations.
Roles & Responsibilities
- Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures
- Undertake cash and bank reconciliations
- Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.
- Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets
- Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.
- Handling all KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.
- Responsible for preparing timely monthly management accounts
- Responsible for preparing end of year financials
- Management of Cashbook & Petty cash reconciliations
- Manage all Payables and Receivable
- Update and post transactions on ERP System
- Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems
Minimum Qualifications
- Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce – Accounting or Finance
- minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant in any industry.
- Should have Proficiency in accounting system and QuickBooks.
- Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity
- Should also be dynamic and a team player
- Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls
- Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment
- Team leader with excellent organizational skills.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Thursday 15th September 2022
Indicate email subject as Accountant – Automotive Spares Parts
