Job Role: Accountant – Automotive Spares Parts

Report: Finance Manager

Industry: Automotive Spare Parts

Location: Nairobi.

Net alary: 25,000 -30,000.

Job purpose: Our client is a leading distributor of spare parts in Nairobi. They seek to hire an Accountant to Assist in day-to-day finance operations and will be primarily responsible for computing, recording, collecting, analyzing and verifying numerical data for use in maintaining accounting records of the financial operations.

Roles & Responsibilities

Preparation of financial information required per company policies & procedures

Undertake cash and bank reconciliations

Take responsibility for daily stock takes, spot checks, reconciliation and timely of daily sales reports against expenses.

Maintain system of accounts and keep records on all company transactions and assets

Prepares financial statements and other reports to summarize and interpret current and projected company financial position.

Handling all KRA & Tax matters including Statutory returns e.g., VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB & NITA.

Responsible for preparing timely monthly management accounts

Responsible for preparing end of year financials

Management of Cashbook & Petty cash reconciliations

Manage all Payables and Receivable

Update and post transactions on ERP System

Ensuring financial transactions are properly recorded and accurately entered into the accounting systems

Minimum Qualifications

Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce – Accounting or Finance

minimum of 3 years’ experience as an accountant in any industry.

Should have Proficiency in accounting system and QuickBooks.

Must be candidate of unquestionable integrity

Should also be dynamic and a team player

Excellent analytical skills and hotel controls

Ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurized environment

Team leader with excellent organizational skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their resumes to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Thursday 15th September 2022

Indicate email subject as Accountant – Automotive Spares Parts