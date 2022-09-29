Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

We seek to hire an Accountant who will be responsible for ensuring that the Finance systems and processes are both efficient and effective and that principles of accounting are applied in order to analyze financial information.

You will also be responsible for ensuring that the following reports are prepared on time; Monthly Cash and Merchants Reconciliation reports, Petty Cash Reconciliation Reports.

You will also assist in tracking cash flow, developing budgets and ensuring accuracy in financial reporting as well as ensuring expenses stay in balance.

KPIs

Reduced invoice clearance time.

Accuracy of accounts.

Increased efficiency in bookkeeping process.

Timely and accurate Monthly, Quarterly & Annual Financial Monitoring & Monitoring.

Key Responsibilities

Ensuring that reports of daily takings /sales analysis for the company per store are prepared.

Ensure that report of what has been fulfilled and not paid daily as well as sales per Tender type is prepared and well kept.

Prepare loyalty program redemption reports and maintain this register by ensuring that the liability is reduced in the system.

Ensure sales reconciliation and monthly sales reports is prepared.

Ensure that all revenues have been captured in the system on time and are reflected in the collection accounts and bank. As well as posting Sales journals for the month.

Bank and Mpesa reconciliation for all stores (Merchant Reconciliation) in order to eliminate mis-posting. This should be done weekly.

Ensure that output tax from sales is well captured in the system and at the store levels. Highlight Z-Report issues per store on a weekly basis.

Ensure that Fixed asset register for Company is well maintained and all assets are tagged.

Ensure that the company assets are optimally insured. Report to be shared monthly for Vivo Activewear Ltd and Vivo Brands Rwanda.

Ensure that cash is banked daily and records updated on Cashbook.

Ensure maintenance and safety of financial records and files.

Assist in making financial statements.

Help in reviewing and ensuring compliance to finance laws to avoid litigation.

Key Skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to analyze data.

Good presentation skills.

Good organizational skills.

Strategic decision making.

Financial analysis and reporting skills

Good financial controls

Strong leadership skills

Qualifications & Experience

A bachelor’s degree in Business related course (Finance or Accounting option) from a reputable institution will be an added advantage.

Required Certified Public Accountants (CPA) III.

Two years of work experience in Finance, preferably in a retail environment.

Ability to work with ERP accounting system, Microsoft Word & Excel skills is required.

How to Apply

Apply by emailing your motivation letter and CV with subject “Accountant Position” to: recruitment@vivoactivewear.com to be received no later than October 7, 2022 close of business.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and do not discriminate based on race, colour, religion, sex, age, marital status, disability, political belief or affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression or genetic information, in any of our programs, activities and operations.