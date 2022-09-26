Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Accountant – 1 post

Salary scale 9-10

– Permanent and Pensionable

Reporting lines

Reporting to the Head of Finance and Accounting

Support Staff

Accountants

Accounts Assistants Cashiers

Job Purpose (Role)

The jobholder plays a vital part in the company’s financial management which includes all account reconciliations and reporting to necessary parties

Key Responsibilities

Responds to financial inquiries by gathering, analysing, summarizing, and interpreting data.

Prepares company’s quarterly and annual statements by assembling data.

Complies with the statutory tax filing requirements by studying regulations; adhering to requirements; advising management on required actions; calculating quarterly estimated tax payments; assembling data for quarterly and annual tax filings.

Provides financial advice by studying operational issues; applying financial principles and practices; developing recommendations.

Prepares special reports by studying variances; preparing budgets; developing forecasts.

Preparing weekly cash flow statements, and controlling expenditure and cash flow

Develops and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls

Summarizes and prepares financial status and transactions reports, including a profit and loss statement, and other necessary reports

Competencies and Critical Success Factors

Working with Others:

Team working: Contributes to team development, seeking and testing improvements to the team’s outputs/service.

Customer Focus: Works to identify customer needs. Seeks feedback and develops service delivery accordingly. Influences and develops ideas to enhance customer satisfaction.

Communicating and influencing: Communicates information effectively to a wide range of diverse stakeholders, influencing events.

1) Delivering Results

Making informed decisions: Uses analyses, reports and data to test the validity of options and assess risk before taking decisions. Ensures optimum decisions are taken.

Organisation Delivery: Plans time taking account of organisational priorities and other colleagues’ work roles to achieve results.

Adaptability: Responds positively to change, supporting others in managing transition and being flexible in approaches to job role. Is aware of own strengths and areas for development. Seeks feedback on own work.

2) Focusing on the Future

Entrepreneurship and Commercial Focus: Understands the financial context and budgets for expenditure and plans income accordingly.

Creativity and Innovation: Seeks out, reviews and implements new ways of working to improve delivery of service

Leading and Coaching: Builds a productive team environment. Delegates appropriate tasks and supports colleagues to deliver better results. Develops and coaches individuals to improve their skills. Takes responsibility for the team and manages performance.

Communication /Contacts

Internal Contacts

Head of Finance and accounting Other Heads of Departments

With departmental support staff by allocating duties and responsibilities to them and supervising their work performance

Other employees as appropriate

Job Specification

Academic/ professional Qualifications/ Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent qualifications CPA (K)/ACCA or equivalent qualifications

A registered member of ICPAK and in good standing Computer literate

Five (5) years relevant working experience two of which should have been in a supervisory role

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letter, Curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, National Identification card/Passport and any other relevant testimonials in HARD COPY, sealed envelopes marked with Reference Number and the position applied, by 13th October 2022 and addressed as shown below. Or may be deposited at Nzoia Water Services Company Limited Head Office – Webuye, opposite former Pan Paper Mills, Next to Masinde Muliro University (Webuye Branch) along Webuye – Eldoret/Bungoma road.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide the following documents during the interview; Certificate of good conduct, HELB clearance certificate, CRB clearance, Tax Compliance Certificate from KRA and EACC clearance.

Managing Director

Nzoia Water Services Company Ltd

P.O. Box 1010- 50205

Webuye