ACCOUNTANT- 1 POSITION

Reporting to Head of Terminal, the job holder will be responsible for providing comprehensive financial and management accounting service and preparation of timely and accurate financial information..

Main Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring accounting activities are in accordance with legal, government and company policies

Ensuring the accounting procedures of the company conform to the accepted accounting principles

Monitoring Bank receipts through Bank reconciliations

Posting of entries to the debtors ledger and the General Ledger

Preparation of accurate and timely debtor’s statements on monthly, quarterly and yearly basis

Preparation of budgets for the terminal

Maintain up-to-date billing system

Ensuring all services in all outlets are captured and invoices raised on daily basis.

Reconciliation of debtors’ ledgers on monthly basis and oversee dispatch of statements

Ensure timely filing of tax and other statutory returns such as corporate tax returns, VAT Returns, withholding VAT and withholding income tax, NHIF, NSSF, PAYE

Maintain customer invoice files and records

Provide information to both external and internal auditors

Participate in formulation and review of accounting procedures and policies

Timely invoicing

Preparation of debtors’ aging reports

Effective communication and maintenance of work relationships

Verify cash and payment vouchers to ensure accuracy, timeliness and authenticity of payments

Continuous process improvement of services through efficient working

Efficient execution of work processes as assigned

Submission of accurate, timely and relevant reporting

Ensure maintenance of quality and food safety requirements including regulatory and statutory provisions

Perform any other relevant duties that may be assigned by the supervisor

Knowledge and Skills Required:

The Job holder must possess the following;

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business related field

CPA Finalist or its equivalent;

A minimum of four (4) years of working experience in a busy container freight station;

Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision

Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams

Must demonstrate ability to multitask.

Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant knowledge

Must have the ability to effectively communicate both written and oral

Must be able to work under pressure

Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals

Must be able to deliver targets, and a good planner who pays attention to detail

Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages

How to apply

Apply Online here using the Internal recruitment Portal not later than Friday 7th October 2022.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification

CTCL is an equal opportunity employer.