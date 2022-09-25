Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ACCOUNTANT- 1 POSITION
Reporting to Head of Terminal, the job holder will be responsible for providing comprehensive financial and management accounting service and preparation of timely and accurate financial information..
Main Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring accounting activities are in accordance with legal, government and company policies
- Ensuring the accounting procedures of the company conform to the accepted accounting principles
- Monitoring Bank receipts through Bank reconciliations
- Posting of entries to the debtors ledger and the General Ledger
- Preparation of accurate and timely debtor’s statements on monthly, quarterly and yearly basis
- Preparation of budgets for the terminal
- Maintain up-to-date billing system
- Ensuring all services in all outlets are captured and invoices raised on daily basis.
- Reconciliation of debtors’ ledgers on monthly basis and oversee dispatch of statements
- Ensure timely filing of tax and other statutory returns such as corporate tax returns, VAT Returns, withholding VAT and withholding income tax, NHIF, NSSF, PAYE
- Maintain customer invoice files and records
- Provide information to both external and internal auditors
- Participate in formulation and review of accounting procedures and policies
- Timely invoicing
- Preparation of debtors’ aging reports
- Effective communication and maintenance of work relationships
- Verify cash and payment vouchers to ensure accuracy, timeliness and authenticity of payments
- Continuous process improvement of services through efficient working
- Efficient execution of work processes as assigned
- Submission of accurate, timely and relevant reporting
- Ensure maintenance of quality and food safety requirements including regulatory and statutory provisions
- Perform any other relevant duties that may be assigned by the supervisor
Knowledge and Skills Required:
The Job holder must possess the following;
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or Business related field
- CPA Finalist or its equivalent;
- A minimum of four (4) years of working experience in a busy container freight station;
- Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice
- Must demonstrate ability to execute work assigned with minimum supervision
- Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams
- Must demonstrate ability to multitask.
- Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant knowledge
- Must have the ability to effectively communicate both written and oral
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals
- Must be able to deliver targets, and a good planner who pays attention to detail
- Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages
How to apply
Apply Online here using the Internal recruitment Portal not later than Friday 7th October 2022.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
Any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
CTCL is an equal opportunity employer.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>