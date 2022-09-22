Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant Vacancy! – Events (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face.

Our Client is looking for a highly skilled and competent Accountant to manage all accounting functions. The position reports to the Director.

About the Client:

A leading and busy events planning and management company in Nairobi that has resources and equipment to bring events from mere ideas to reality seeks to hire a competent and aggressive individual. The firm is involved in every aspect of planning and execution letting their clients focus on their core business.

Job Purpose:

The purpose of this position is to provide accounting and operations solutions with proficiency and efficiency running of the office. The jobholder will forecast, plan and manage all accounting functions and staff to ensure the business operates efficiently, within the legal framework, the set standards and profitably.

Qualifications and Requirements

Bachelors’ Degree in Finance, Administration or other related fields from a recognized university

Professional Accounting qualifications – CPAK, ACCA,

Member of ICPAK and other professional accounting body

Certification in Accounting Software from a recognized institution of learning

Highly competent in MS Office, with the ability to make impressive presentations to both the internal and the external customers.

At least 5years relevant and proven experience

Experience should reflect an increasing level of responsibility in terms of complexity and scope, such as business accounting, cost control, etc

Experience of being both a team leader and team member with proven ‘people skills’

Awareness of the statutory and licensing responsibilities applicable for all accounting, and procurement operations

Personal Traits, Qualities And Aptitudes.

High interpersonal skills: ability to work and communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders of the business e.g. suppliers, service providers, customers, prospective employees, etc.

Excellent organization and time management skills;

Keen on detail with a high degree of accuracy;

Ability to work under pressure;

Maintain confidentiality

High Integrity

Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure.

Accept responsibility for the direction, control and planning of an activity.

Ability to work independently

Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and co-operation.

Have tact and diplomacy

Strong customer service skills and exceptional people skills

Must be up to date with the latest gadgets, soft wares and applications

Outstanding oral and written communication skills

Great negotiation skills.

Key Responsibilities and Duties

Review and advise the directors on the accounting and business approaches 5\ to ensure that they are in agreement with existing accounting policies and procedures and within the legal framework.

Management of company’s financial resources, including accounting, management information systems (MIS) and procurement to ensure profitable management of the resources

Provide leadership in the preparation of budgets from other departments and assist in the preparation of operational plans, ensuring adequate resources for implementation and adequate resources to provide support to the budgeted activities

Preparation of Annual Reports and Management accounts e.g. annual budgets, internal accounts reports for the Director

Assist any audit undertaken and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address audit findings and recommendations

Ensure that all transactions are properly accounted for.

Banking for the organization ; cheque and cash withdrawals and deposits

Continue to develop improvements in the accounting system, as necessary.

Compliance – ensure monthly and annual statutory returns

Supervision of credit control function ensuring timely debt collection

Processing of supplier payments in accordance with laid down procedures or contracts signed with suppliers

Effect work related advances and carry out reconciliations

Accurately allocate costing codes to the right items

Collect and examine supporting documents; ensure that documents and signatures are valid.

Prepare cheque, payment vouchers and receipt vouchers and ensure that they are properly delivered.

Maintain float and advance registers.

Be responsible for petty cash held in the office, prepare petty cash vouchers, issue petty cash for purchase requests and make payment from petty cash based on signed receipts e.g. taxi, medical reimbursements, small emergency purchases and prepare Petty Cash Replenishment Form, and request additional cash as necessary.

Carry out cash count every two weeks.

Ensure all accounting records are up to date, well stored and easily retrievable

Record all accounting transactions on manual/computer systems as appropriate and ensure that supporting documents/signatures are valid.

Maintain an up to date Fixed Asset register; document the movement of Asset (Asset Tracking ) and ensure all assets are coded

Make payments and receive cash for the office operations

Collect and examine supporting documents for all payments

Maintain float register.

Prepare cheques /payment orders and ensure that they are properly delivered.

Forward suppliers payment documentation for approval

Payments for utilities are done on a timely basis.

Assist in the production of the monthly accounts (specifically, produce the cashbooks and the analyzed cashbooks for the office).

Liaise with the service providers for fast and effective services

Order and maintain relevant office supplies to ensure the smooth running of the office

Undertaking any other duties that may be assigned.

Key Performance Indicators & Reports

Daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reports are to be produced based on the key performance indicators.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (ACOUNTANT-EVENTS) as subject to reach us not later than 30th September 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.