Our client, Riskhouse International is a professional services firm providing Forensic Investigation, Risk Management, and Compliance Services to various cadre of clients. The Nairobi Head Office seeking to fill the following position:

Forensic Accountant

Principal Accountabilities:

Analyze financial data and trace discrepancies.

Review financial documents to identify inaccuracies.

Conduct forensic audit/fraud investigations.

Develop controls in fraud prevention, detection, and in before Court.

Participate in client discussions to understand their problems and identify opportunities to provide further value through new engagements.

Develop proposals, coordinate and customize the engagement approach to suit the client’s needs.

Work with the team on forensic engagements to include fraud risk management, regulatory compliance, and investigations.

Oversee the preparation of proposals/tenders on prospective engagements.

Qualifications, Experience, and knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, preferably with professional qualification such as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

At least 3 years’ experience as a Forensic Accountant.

A sound understanding of forensic audit procedures.

Knowledge of accounting software and spreadsheets.

Prepared Forensic reports to include review and analysis.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Attention to detail and strong analytical skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@hrfleek.com stating the subject heading “FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT” by Thursday 15th September, 2022 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST). Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.