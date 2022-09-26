Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – President William Ruto’s ally, Ababu Namwamba, fell in love with a 21-year-old upcoming model, identified as Janet Angatia, after his wife Prisca Mwaro divorced him over infidelity.

Janet and Ababu live together at his posh Karen home.

She made their affair public last year when the flashy politician was celebrating his son’s birthday.

The curvy damsel has resurfaced on social media after a long break.

She made a fashion statement after sharing photos flaunting her curves in a figure-hugging dress.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.