Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 22 September 2022 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to a viral video of a lady goofing around with her sponsor.
The middle-aged lady is shamelessly dating a man old enough to be her father.
She teased Netizens after posting a video pampering the aging man like a teenage boy and hid his face.
The video sparked hilarious reactions on social media.
“These days they don’t hide their boyfriends, they hide their sponsors,” a social media user commented on the video.
“Whose dad is this now? He is about to squander his pension,” another user added.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>