Sunday, 18 September 2022 – A woman and her daughter are lucky to be alive after they were attacked by the dreaded Rottweiler dogs at Bofa public beach in Kilifi.

They had gone to the beach on Saturday to unwind when the unfortunate incident happened.

Her daughter was the first to be attacked and when she went to rescue her, she was also mauled by the dogs.

She thanked God for saving their lives and said that she wouldn’t wish such a thing to happen even to her worst enemy.

The incident was traumatising to the core.

Rottweiler dogs are very aggressive and can easily kill.

This is what she posted on social media.

