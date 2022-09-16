Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, 16 September 2022 – A ‘Mama Mboga’ from Kericho has begged President William Ruto to employ her in his Government.
32-year-old Gladys Chepkoech has been jobless for 7 years since she graduated with a Bachelor of Business Management degree from a local University.
She has been applying for jobs without success.
She hopes the self-declared ‘Hustlers President’ William Ruto will come to her rescue.
Chepkoech lifted a placard while coming from the market and urged Ruto to consider her.
Her photo has gone viral.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>