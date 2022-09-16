Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 September 2022 – A ‘Mama Mboga’ from Kericho has begged President William Ruto to employ her in his Government.

32-year-old Gladys Chepkoech has been jobless for 7 years since she graduated with a Bachelor of Business Management degree from a local University.

She has been applying for jobs without success.

She hopes the self-declared ‘Hustlers President’ William Ruto will come to her rescue.

Chepkoech lifted a placard while coming from the market and urged Ruto to consider her.

Her photo has gone viral.

