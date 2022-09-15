Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 September 2022 – A man who was addicted to drugs has taken to Twitter to show how his health improved after he stopped abusing crystal meth.

He revealed that he found solace in drugs after being heartbroken by his ex-girlfriend.

But two years ago, he decided to turn his life around.

He shared a photo showing how his health deteriorated when he was a drug addict.

He also shared his current photo to show how his health has improved after he stopped abusing drugs.

This is what he tweeted.

