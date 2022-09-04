Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 04 September 2022 – A Mombasa-based upcoming actress is over the moon after she received a memorable surprise gift from former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

The beautiful actress bumped into Joho in a high-end electronic shop in Mombasa town when he was running his private errands and he decided to surprise her with an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

She shared a video on TikTok goofing around with the flamboyant Ex-Governor in the electronic shop as she received the expensive gift.

The video sparked reactions among TikTokers.

While some hailed Joho for his kind heart, others accused him of looting public money when he was the Governor to entertain beautiful women.

The said lady acts as Tamara in the Kovu Series – a Swahili telenovela that is aired on Maisha Magic Plus.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.