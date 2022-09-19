Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – A police officer died on the spot after he was shot by two men who were riding on a motorbike in Donholm area, Nairobi, on the evening of Friday, September 16, 2022.

According to a witness who was walking home when the incident happened, two pillion passengers shot the cop and then escaped on a motorbike.

The witness first heard a scream from behind which was then followed by a gunshot sound.

“I was walking on my way home in Vumilia slums in Donholm when I heard someone scream behind me and immediately a gunshot was also heard. Then two people who committed the act sped away on a motorcycle,” the witness narrated.

He did not get the registration number of the motorcycle since the area was dark.

Police established that the deceased was a cop after arriving at the scene of the incident.

They recovered a police baton, police pocket phone, name tag, and a police reflector jacket from the deceased.

The deceased had a gunshot wound on the chest which had exited through the back.

The motive for the killing is yet to be established since nothing was stolen from him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.