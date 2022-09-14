Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – A Rongai-based pastor who prophesied that Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga will win the August 9th presidential election has finally spoken.

Before Kenyans went to the polls, Pastor Zainab Hussein predicted that Raila, 77, will win the election and become the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

“God spoke to me about two people seeking the presidency of this country. One is too close to my heart but God told me he is not the chosen one…I asked why God has chosen Raila and not Ruto who is my favourite but that is his choice and I can’t change anything,” Pastor Zainab said in one of her summonses.

Her ‘prophecy’ did not pass as Raila was defeated by Ruto even after putting up a spirited fight at the Supreme Court that ruled the ‘Chief Hustler’ was legally and validly elected.

In a Facebook post after Ruto was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya, Pastor Zainab said she was praying for a peaceful transition, noting she was thankful it happened.

“All I was praying for is Kenyans not to humiliate Uhuru and Uhuru to greet everyone. I was praying for a smooth transition and we thank God it happened,” She said.

“Our new humble President spoke highly of Uhuru and according to him a great honor to help him to continue uniting East Africa was a good way to begin uniting Kenyans,” She added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

ReplyForward