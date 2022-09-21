Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 September 2022 – A youthful pastor is the talk of social media after he reportedly gave members of his congregation beer, claiming that it was ‘anointed’.

He went around the church carrying several bottles of beer which he gave his followers to sip, so as to tap blessings.

The rogue man of God also had ‘mutura’ which he also claimed that it was ‘anointed’.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.