Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – A rogue pastor was embarrassed after being caught attempting to have sex with his wife’s sister.

The randy man of God was seen in the viral video begging for mercy while being questioned by individuals who claimed to have caught him in the act.

According to the Tik-Toker who shared the videos of the embarrassing incident, it was established that the pastor runs an unlicensed church.

His sister’s wife is a member of his congregation.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.