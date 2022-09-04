Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – A video of a pastor pulling crazy stunts in church while claiming to be exorcising demons out of a woman has sparked reactions on social media.

The youthful pastor is seen in the video applying martial skills and commanding the demons to get out and set the woman free.

Such stunts are meant to hoodwink his followers.

The woman might have been hired to stage manage the alleged miracle.

Watch the video.

