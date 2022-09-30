Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 September 2022 – Netizens have unearthed a past photo of President Ruto and incoming Environment and Forestry Cabinet Secretary, Soiphan Tuya, which was taken at a public function where Ruto was the guest of honour.

In the trending photo, Ruto is seen giving Tuya a tight hug as they maintain close eye contact.

The chemistry between the Head of State and the beautiful CS caused murmurs on Twitter after the photo went viral.

Twitter users had different opinions on the photo, with some drawing their own conclusions.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.