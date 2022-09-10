Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 September 2022 – A night runner was caught red-handed by residents of Kipraisi village in Bomet County.

The man believed to be a teacher at Royal Academy was dressed in a woman’s clothing.

“Alikua anakimbia kama piki piki mpya,” a villager who witnessed the bizzare incident said.

The alleged night runner is said to be suffering from mental illness.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested him for further interrogations.

See photos.

