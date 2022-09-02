Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – A new-born baby was rescued by a Good Samaritan after being found dumped at a market in Embu Town.

According to reports on social media, the baby was found sleeping in the cold in the wee hours of Friday and the matter was reported to the police.

Police rushed to the scene and took the baby to Embu Level 5 hospital.

Law enforcers have launched investigations into the matter.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.