Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – A flashy South African man identified as Prince ‘Mongol’ Mahlangu was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Pretoria.

According to reports, the flamboyant Instagram bigwig was sprayed with bullets by an assailant driving a white VW Polo.

The suspect confronted the victim and after speaking, he shot him several times before speeding off.

Prince was in the company of his wife when the assailant struck.

Luckily, his wife survived the brutal attack.

Although he claimed to be a businessman on social media, details are now emerging that he was part of a criminal syndicate involved in carjackings and bank robbery.

Reports suggest that in February 2022, Prince was allegedly part of a group of criminals who killed a G4S security guard.

It is alleged that the security officer was loading money into the truck when he was shot with an R5 rifle.

Below are photos of the deceased robber.

