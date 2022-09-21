Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 21 September 2022 – A young man has stirred mixed reactions online after apologizing to his girlfriend with a N10 million cheque.
Viral photos doing rounds online show the young lady flaunting the money and a teddy bear gift.
She also held a placard given to her by her boyfriend which read, “I am sorry,”
The photos sparked a lot of reactions online, with several people wishing to be in the lady’s shoes.
Others claimed the young man is drunk in love and labelled him a simp.
See the photos.
