Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 21 September 2022 – A young man has stirred mixed reactions online after apologizing to his girlfriend with a N10 million cheque.

Viral photos doing rounds online show the young lady flaunting the money and a teddy bear gift.

She also held a placard given to her by her boyfriend which read, “I am sorry,”

The photos sparked a lot of reactions online, with several people wishing to be in the lady’s shoes.

Others claimed the young man is drunk in love and labelled him a simp.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.