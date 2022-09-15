Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 September 2022 – A man has sparked reactions on social media after he was captured on CCTV running to safety after an armed thug stormed a restaurant.

He had gone to the restaurant for a dinner with a lady alleged to be his girlfriend when the thug carried out the daring robbery attack.

The man, who was donning a striped t-shirt, was seen in the footage running to safety, leaving his girlfriend to save her own life.

The thug robbed a patron of his items after brandishing a pistol before escaping in a getaway motorcycle.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter, with Netizens expressing different opinions.

‘’Safety first. I would also do the same,” a Twitter user reacted.

‘’Clearly, he was born alone,” another user added.

“He’s probably got wife and kids at home and he could not think of anything else but to live,” another Twitter user reacted and implied that the lady might have been a side-chick.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.