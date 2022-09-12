Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 12, 2022 – A man was humiliated badly by his wife after she assaulted him in a popular entertainment joint in Kisumu that was jam-packed with revellers.

In the video that was recorded by a reveller and leaked online, the man is seen kneeling down while seemingly begging for forgiveness from his wife.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears.

His wife lectured him like a toddler and slapped him as other revelers watched.

It is not clear what the man had done, prompting her to embarrass him in public.

Some revellers were heard in the video saying that his wife was probably footing the bills and that’s why she was humiliating him in public like a kid.

Interestingly, the couple was later spotted at the same joint at night getting cozy while drunk

The Kenyan DAILY POST.