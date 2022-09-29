Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 29, 2022 – A man is counting losses after a lady, identified as Elsie Mwende, stole his pricey MacBook Pro 14 estimated to be worth over Ksh 200,000.

Taking to his Twitter account, the victim revealed that he hosted Mwende in his house on Thursday 22 September 2022, not knowing that she was planning to steal from him.

He has been friends with Mwende for quite some time but he was not aware that she is a dangerous thief.

The victim fell asleep and woke up feeling dizzy, only to find his laptop missing.

The suspect was captured on CCTV leaving the victim’s apartment in a hurry while carrying the stolen laptop.

He shared the CCTV footage on Twitter and a photo of Mwende after reporting the theft incident to the police, hoping that she will be tracked down and arrested.

