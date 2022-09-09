Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – A beautiful lady from Embakasi has been exposed after she reportedly drugged a man and swept his house clean.

The victim met the pretty lady on a dating site and hosted her in his house for ‘fun’.

She spiked his drink and robbed him of household items, leaving the house empty.

The cunning lady uses her Instagram account to lure men by posting juicy photos.

She looks innocent but she is a very dangerous lady.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.