Sunday, 25 September 2022 – A man was confronted by a sex worker and embarrassed badly in public after he refused to pay her after sex.

The sex-starved man had picked the lady in a red light district in Mombasa and took her to a nearby lodging where they exchanged fluids.

However, he shortchanged her after satisfying his manly needs.

The no-nonsense sex worker almost stripped the man naked while demanding to be given her dues.

“Pay me my money. I am not your wife. I will expose you to your wife and relatives,” the sex worker was heard saying as she recorded a video.

The poor man tried to plead with the lady to stop humiliating him in public but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Watch the dramatic video.

