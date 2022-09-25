Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 25 September 2022 – A man was confronted by a sex worker and embarrassed badly in public after he refused to pay her after sex.
The sex-starved man had picked the lady in a red light district in Mombasa and took her to a nearby lodging where they exchanged fluids.
However, he shortchanged her after satisfying his manly needs.
The no-nonsense sex worker almost stripped the man naked while demanding to be given her dues.
“Pay me my money. I am not your wife. I will expose you to your wife and relatives,” the sex worker was heard saying as she recorded a video.
The poor man tried to plead with the lady to stop humiliating him in public but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
Watch the dramatic video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>