Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – There was drama on a busy street after a middle-aged lady reportedly went berserk after she was dropped off by a man, who was driving a high-end vehicle.

The pretty lady started yelling and behaving strangely as members of the public watched in shock.

She removed her shoes and walked barefoot while yelling and cursing.

It is alleged that she had met the man for a paid hook-up in a hotel.

However, it is not clear what transpired before the man dropped her off.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.