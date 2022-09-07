Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 September 2022 – An ardent supporter of incoming President William Ruto has taken to social media to beg for help after she was kicked out of her house for failing to pay rent.

The distressed lady, identified as Delphin Matete, shared a letter of notice that she received from her landlord and requested financial assistance from well-wishers.

The landlord is threatening to auction her items over rent arrears amounting to Ksh 144,000.

Her landlord was kind enough to reduce the arrears to Ksh 80,000 but still, she did not honor the pledge.

She is now homeless with her 10-month-old baby.

Interestingly, she mocked Raila Odinga on her timeline after the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s victory and even volunteered to push the wheelbarrow that will take him to Bondo.

She tagged Ruto and Mike Sonko in her Twitter post and begged them to intervene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.