Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – A woman has been detained at Lang’ata Women’s Prison after she showed up in court drunk like a skunk.

The traffic offender, identified as Sharon Oparanya, had been arrested along Ngong Road on September 22, 2022, at 7:35 am driving a Mercedes Benz while under the influence of alcohol.

She was driving recklessly, posing a threat to other road users.

Drama ensued during the court proceedings after she slept on a bench and started snoring loudly.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi demanded to know why she was sleeping in the court.

“Wait wait! Why is she snoring in court, is that someone sleeping in my court? ”the magistrate posed.

In reply, a Court Orderly said that Sharon was drunk and that’s why she was sleeping in court.

“Your honour, she is drunk and that’s why she is sleeping in court,” the officer said.

The magistrate ordered Sharon to be detained until Friday when she will answer to the charges.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.