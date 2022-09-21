Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – An upcoming Kenyan photographer reportedly lost his expensive equipment after a thug posed as a client and procured his services online.

The suspected thief drugged the photographer after meeting for the business deal and robbed him of his camera, laptop, and video streaming equipment.

He left the victim to die after accomplishing his evil mission.

The suspect’s face was captured on CCTV and the images shared on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.