Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 September 2022 – A criminal gang has reportedly hacked a house help to death in the Migosi area in Kisumu.

According to reports on social media, the ruthless gang suspected to be behind a spate of robberies in the area carried out the robbery attack in broad daylight.

They made away with household items among them laptops, TVs, and gas cookers.

See photos from the scene of the crime where the gang ransacked the house looking for valuables.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.