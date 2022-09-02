Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 02 September 2022 – Activist Boniface Mwangi is set to relocate to his multi-million dream home set on the Lukenya Hills away from the hustle and bustle of Nairobi.

The bungalow is set on an expansive farm in Lukenya where he started construction in 2018.

A friend visited him and shared photos of the road leading to his home on Twitter.

Visitors are welcomed by wild animals among them antelopes and zebras as they make their way to Boniface Mwangi’s home.

See photos.

