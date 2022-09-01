Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – A family is in distress after their daughter disappeared last month under mysterious circumstances.

The missing girl, identified as Naomi Kwamboka, is a Form 3 student at Kaplong girls in Bomet.

She was last seen on August 18, 2022.

She never reported to school but was with her fellow students at the school gate.

She told her friends that she was going to buy something at the nearby Kaplong shopping centre.

That is the last time she was seen.

Her photo was circulated on social media as the search continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.