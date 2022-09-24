Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – A man who displays a lavish lifestyle on social media has been exposed on Twitter for depending on women.

He recently faked sickness and borrowed money from a lady friend, only to be spotted partying in a club.

The flashy man from South Africa reportedly takes advantage of women’s kindness.

Several ladies have come out to expose how he defrauded them.

The lavish lifestyle that he displays on Instagram is allegedly funded by women.

His photos were posted on Twitter and women urged to be careful.

