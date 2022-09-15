Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A physically challenged man who campaigned for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in Kericho has been shortchanged.

According to Twitter user Kiprono, a slay queen was picked to replace him despite his name being on the initial list.

The slay queen who is set to take his nomination slot did nothing to sell the party’s agenda.

“The slay queen given the MCA nomination in Kericho vs the PWD person whose name was replaced despite being in initial list and campaigned hard for UDA. But just like President Ruto said, tuachie Mungu,” Kiprono tweeted and shared a photo of the slay queen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.