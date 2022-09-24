Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A beautiful South African lady who works as a nurse has gone viral after she shared photos at work dressed to kill.

She goes to work to attend to the patients dressed in figure-hugging clothes.

Some people wondered how male patients cope up with her beauty in the wards.

Although she is tasked with saving lives, she looks like a typical socialite.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST