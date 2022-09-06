Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 06 September 2022 – A video of a bridge collapsing while being commissioned by Government officials is currently doing rounds on social media.

The trending video was captured in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the footage, which also captures the moment they fled for safety, the bridge can be seen collapsing as officials stand on it to unveil it.

Contractors must have done a shoddy job.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.