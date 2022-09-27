Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – There was drama at a birthday party after a jilted boyfriend embarrassed his cheating girlfriend.

He honoured the birthday invite and when the guests started dishing out birthday gifts, he gifted her a portrait of her in bed cheating on him with another man.

The lady broke into tears and suffered embarrassment in front of friends and guests.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.