Thursday, 15 September 2022 – A lady left her neighbours in shock after she destroyed her baby daddy’s car.

It is alleged that her baby daddy had visited her house to check up on their baby.

She angrily stormed out of the house breathing fire after an argument ensued.

She then picked a huge stone and smashed her baby daddy’s car that was parked outside the house, to teach him a lesson that he will never forget.

The infuriated lady is seen in the viral video unleashing her wrath on the car while cursing her baby daddy.

Watch the video.

