Tuesday, 20 September 2022 – A 52-year-old man is said to have died inside KAP Guest House located along Duruma Road in downtown Nairobi.

The deceased, Peter Nyaga, spent the night in the lodging but failed to wake up the next morning.

The lodging’s manager decided to establish why the client had stayed in his room for more than 15 hours without coming out.

He found the door locked from inside, prompting him to break in.

He stumbled upon Nyaga’s lifeless body lying on the bed after getting into the room and reported the matter to Kamukunji Police Station.

“It was reported by Boniface Kariuko, a manager at KAP Guest House situated at Duruma Road that yesterday at 9:35 PM the deceased picked a room where he spent the night. He then went to check the room whether it was vacant and found it locked from inside,” the police said in a report filed at Kamukunji Police Station.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited and processed the scene.

The body was later taken to City Mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.