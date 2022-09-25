Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 25 September 2022 – A 42-year-old man from Ruguti village in Meru County is reported to have taken his own life after catching his wife several times cheating on him.

According to reports, the deceased locked himself in the house when his wife and children were away and committed suicide using a rope.

His body was found dangling from the ceiling.

He left a suicide note urging his wife to take care of the family.

His body was moved to the mortuary as police conduct more investigations.

