Friday, September 9, 2022 – A 9-year-old Saudi boy has become an internet sensation after a photo of him carrying three bags on his back, went viral on social media.

Mishaal Al Shahrani was seen carrying the bags of his sisters, Sarah and Noura along with his own bag while they were returning home from school in Khamis Mushayt in the southern Asir region.

Their father, who was captivated by the scene, snapped a photo and shared it on the WhatsApp group of his family and then on social media.

The photo went viral instantly, grabbing the attention of many people, who liked, commented and shared it.

Commenting on the overwhelming response to the photo, Mishaal, a student of Ibn Nafees Elementary School in Khamis Mushayt, said he always help his family.

“I always want to help my family, especially my sisters Sarah and Noura while returning from school,” he said.

“The bags were not heavy, but I wanted to help them in the hot weather,” he said, adding that he only learnt about the photo taken by his father after it went viral on social media.

Commenting on the photo, the governor of Khamis Mushayt and the director of education in Asir region heaped praise on the boy and also gave him an award.

“This is the outcome of good raising and preparing the child to shoulder responsibility despite his young age,” they said.

Meanwhile, a Saudi football club invited Mishaal Al Shahrani and his two sisters as a Chief Guest.